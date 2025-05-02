OBITUARY: John Cosky

John Irvin “Jack” Cosky, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 21, 2025. Born August 19, 1940, in Rochester, Pennsylvania, to the late Thomas Edward and Vendla Thunberg Cosky.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Umberger Cosky, brothers Thomas Cosky and Kenneth Cosky. Jack is survived by his sister Janice (Wally) Wallace, his son, Brian (Kim) Cosky, and his daughter, Deborah (Ray) Hansen. He is also survived by; grandchildren Isaac Cosky, Logan Hansen; Daniel (Winter) Hansen, and Ashley (Nathan) Carrion; and great-grandchildren Colt Hansen, Ryder and Raymond Carrion. Jack was loved by his many nieces and nephews.

After being recruited by Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) in 1985, Jack moved to Nashville Tennessee, leaving a position in the Executive Office of then President Ronald Regan. While working at HCA, Jack met and married Pat, his loving wife of 37 years. After retiring from HCA, in 2000 Jack and Pat moved to the Tennessee Thompson Station/Spring Hill area where they spent their final years.

Jack enjoyed reading a wide range of subjects with Thomas Clancy and Isaac Asimov among his favorite authors. He also enjoyed going to the gun range and casting his own bullets. A veteran of the US Air Force, Jack supported our military in many ways. He was proud to ride with the Patriot Guard Riders escorting our service members to their final resting place.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The care of Mr. John Irvin “Jack” Cosky and his family has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.