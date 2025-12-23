OBITUARY: John Carter Taylor

John Carter Taylor, age 77, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully with his wife and daughters by his side on December 21, 2025. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late JT Taylor and Elizabeth Eaton. John owned Franklin Auto Trim for many years.

John was a gifted and endlessly curious artist. Whether painting, woodworking, or building something entirely new, he found joy in creating with his hands. His craftsmanship and imagination were evident in the many projects he completed over the years.

A lifelong lover of history, John held a special fondness for local Franklin, Tennessee history. He took pride in the stories of the past and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with others. His curiosity and appreciation for storytelling were also reflected in his work as a former writer for the Nashville Banner.

John had a deep love for animals and found peace in nature, especially at The Rivah, a place that brought him great happiness. There, he enjoyed canoeing, and pickin’ and grinnin’ with his friends. Music was truly his passion and could play numerous instruments.

A devoted Tennessee Volunteers fan, John enthusiastically supported the Vols and enjoyed following Tennessee football.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by step parents, George Davis and Mary Taylor; sister, Kay Taylor; brother, Jimmy Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Alice Taylor; daughters, Stephannie (Randy) Montgomery and Emily Taylor; grandchildren, Taylor Montgomery and Ryan (Natalie) Montgomery; brother, Jerry Taylor; sister, Marianne Victory.

A graveside service will be held at 1PM Sunday, December 28, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.