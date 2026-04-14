Mr. John Carlton Jones, age 59, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2026.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, April 16 at 1pm at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City, Mississippi. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on December 8, 1966 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, John was the son of the late Glenn Jones and Mary Hale Jones. He enjoyed traveling, especially abroad, going to flea markets, attending Titans and Predators games, known for his joking personality, a cemeterian, and was a fan of Barbara Mandrell. He found the most joy spending time with his family and friends, as well as his love for his dogs, Carla and Jolene. He spent his career in the airline industry and most recently worked for Southwest Airlines.

In addition to his mother, John is survived by his brother: Nolan Jones, his aunt, Virginia Jones, nephew, Preston Jones, niece, Isabella Hatcher, and several cousins.

You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

Funeral Services Provided By

Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia

609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia.

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