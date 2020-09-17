OBITUARY: John A. Bruhn

John A. Bruhn, age 78 of Spring Hill, TN passed away from injuries sustained in an accident.

John was the owner and operator of Bruhn and Bruhn Fire Protection. He was a former member of the Jaycees. Past charter member of the Spring Hill Rotary Club. He was an avid Braves fan and Precision Shooting.

Survived by: wife, Pat Konig Bruhn; son, Michael (Allison) Bruhn; daughters, Terri (Ken) Jones and Julie (Jack) Linnerud; grandchildren, Hayden, Logan, Keaton & Kenna Jones, Loxton & Isabel Bruhn, Adam (Elizabeth) Linnerud & Allie Linnerud; great grandchildren, Ella Grace & Nash Linnerud and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 10:00 AM Friday, September 18, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Dr. Mike Stalnaker officiating. Pallbearers will be Tommy Long, Bim Dial, Gary Davenport, Hayden, Logan and Keaton Jones.

Memorials may be made to Community Baptist Church. Visitation will be 4-8PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 931-486-0059 springhill-memorial.com