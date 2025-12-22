OBITUARY: John Brean

John Brean, age 89, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on December 14, 2025, following a brief illness. He was a native of North Chicago, Illinois, and subsequently resided in Gurnee, Illinois, and Fort Myers, Florida, where he owned and operated a tavern with his wife, Norma, after retiring from his career as a heavy equipment test driver for International Harvester.

He was also a proud US Army veteran and possessed a remarkable sense of humor. He cherished his family, the Chicago Bears and Cubs, his yard work, cooking, and most importantly, the numerous dogs he and his wife adopted throughout their lives.

He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Norma Brean, his parents, Marion and Lawrence Brean, his sister, Mary Pacenti, and his brother, Larry Brean. He is survived by his son, Tom Brean, daughter, Karen (Erin) Nicholl, and grandson, Nicholas Miller.

At his request, no public services will be held. Inurnment will be at Spring Hill Memorial Park.