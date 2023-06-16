OBITUARY: John Bradford ‘Brad’ Ray

John Bradford “Brad” Ray, age 67 of College Grove, TN and the Cuba Landing Community passed away June 14, 2023 with his family by his side.

He was born in Davidson County, TN to the late James Milton Ray & Evelyn Elaine Frost Ray.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Brad loved fishing, NASCAR, taking care of his yard and Raiders Football. “Brad and the Boys” were proud sponsors of WAKM 950’s “Trade Time”.

He worked for Standard Farm Store in Franklin and B&C Ace Hardware in Brentwood, TN for over 47 years combined where he was the store manager.

He is preceded in death by his brother, James “Jimmy” Edward Ray.

Brad is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rene Flippen Ray; son, John Brandon (Brandi) Ray; daughter, Susan Elaine Ray (Kendrick) Woods; grandsons, Brayten Thomas Ray & Robert Brodie Ray; sisters-in-law, Donna (Mickey) Gill and Rhonda (Jeff) Maxwell; many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Gary Fewell will officiate. Active pallbearers will be Cecil Peach, Timmy Wilson, Jeff Hughes, Justin Maxwell, Jesse Nelms and Richard Harper. Honorary pallbearers will be Employees of B&C Ace Hardware, Brentwood Police Department, Beloved friends of the Cuba Landing Community, David Swain, Jerry King, Phil Bradley, Tim Giles, Raymond Harper, Wesley Harper and Marion Phy.

Memorials may be made to FOP Lodge 41, c/o Shop with a cop in memory of Brad Ray, P.O. Box 57, Franklin, TN 37065.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

