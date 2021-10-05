OBITUARY: John B. “Dutch” Sheldon

John B. “Dutch” Sheldon, age 73 of Franklin, TN departed this life on October 1, 2021.

He was born on October 18, 1947 to the late Byron M. Sheldon and Martha Sheldon Crunk.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Pewitt Sheldon; sons, Kevin (Cori) Sheldon of Palm Harbor, FL and Keith (Summer) Sheldon of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Alyssa, Tyler and Kaylee Sheldon of Palm Harbor, FL; sisters, Mary Stinson of Old Hickory, TN, Pat (Troy) Brooks of Old Hickory, TN and Becky (Ron) Hopper of Hermitage, TN; sister in-law, Diane Sheldon of Herndon, VA. He is preceded in death by brothers, Byron S. Sheldon and Rickie Sheldon.

Dutch graduated from Goodlettsville High School in 1965 and was a Vietnam War Veteran serving in the United States Air Force. Following his service, he worked for NES with the Donelson Center Line Department until his retirement in 2002. Graveside service will be held 11:00AM Friday, October 8, 2021 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane, Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1140; 121 Crestfield Place, Franklin, TN 37069. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com