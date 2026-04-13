John Ashton Roberts (79) passed from this world on April 8, 2026. He is survived by his wife Nancy Roberts; his son Joseph Roberts (Karen MacGregor) and grandson Owen Roberts; sister Emily Roberts Whitaker; brother Glen Roberts and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Juanita Roberts; sister Coni Crocher and brother Daniel Roberts.

John received degrees in Mathematics from Indiana State University. His work career spanned 50 years and included teaching at Indiana State University, working at Anaconda Aluminum Company (later ARCO and BP), General Electric Appliances, a start up providing medical billing services for doctor’s offices in the early 1980s, and the occupational love of his life – Public Health. He represented the TN Department of Health at Health Level 7 International, an international health standards group, and received the Volunteer of the Year award in 2017. John was also the librarian for the Nashville Symphony Chorus for 14 years.

John was a veteran, serving 32 years in the Army Reserves, retiring from the Reserves as a Lt. Colonel. He served as a deacon and elder in the Presbyterian Church (USA). In his spare time, he loved reading, working with wood, and the pursuit of genealogy. At the time of his death, he was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Nashville.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, May 1, 2026 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of First Presbyterian Church, 4815 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN, with visitation at 10:00 am in the Cheek House. The chapel adjoins the Cheek House.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to First Presbyterian Church Nashville or Peterson Foundation for Parkinsons.

To leave a condolence or share a memory of John, please visit the Tribute Wall.

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This obituary was published by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.

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