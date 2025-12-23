OBITUARY: John Anthony Francescon

John Anthony Francescon passed away on Dec. 9, 2025, after battling cancer since 2020 with unwavering determination. John will be remembered for the steady way he showed up for the people he cared about—through his presence, his loyalty, and the quiet strength he brought to everyday life.

John was born September 5, 1961, in Nashville, later graduating from Father Ryan High School (1979) and earning a degree in art from the University of Tennessee (1984). He eventually received his master’s degree in film from Columbia College in Chicago.

After UT, John started a Nashville-based custom sign painting business focused on precision and creativity. Always keeping his entrepreneurial spirit alive, he also started a residential window-washing business while in college—continuing it for 40 years and building a loyal circle of beloved clients who truly adored him.

At 17, John began making feature-length films with an 8mm camera, ultimately completing four—an extraordinary feat for the time—and earning a full scholarship to Columbia College. He used his thesis film to highlight a sleeping disorder he lived with, eventually appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1995. While in Chicago, he was employed by Encyclopaedia Britannica as a sound effects creator, and went on to work on several film and video projects throughout his life.

John was a teacher and lover of art and film, mentoring many. He brought creativity to his work at The Container Store and spent nine years as the main videographer and photographer for St. Bernard Academy, creating over 300 videos that entertained and informed. He was deeply loved by students, families, and faculty.

John also was an actor and model with agencies in Nashville, Cincinnati, and Atlanta, appearing in music videos, commercials, billboards, and print ads.

Above all, John’s proudest role was as husband and father, volunteering for his daughter’s school projects and events from preschool through high school.

He is survived by wife Jami Satterfield Francescon of 26 years and 18 year old daughter Ella Jane Francescon; brothers Ken Francescon (Kingsport, Tennessee) and his wife, Kathy; Victor Francescon Jr. (Nashville); Tim Francescon (Louisville) and his wife, Katie; and Greg Francescon (Nashville); niece Shelbie Francescon and nephew Ben Francescon. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Schey Francescon, and his father, Victor Bennet Francescon Sr.

A celebration of life will be held March 7, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Sabo Center at St. Bernard Academy, 2304 Bernard Ave. in Nashville.