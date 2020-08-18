OBITUARY: John Andrew “Gino” Smalley

John Andrew “Gino” Smalley, age 70 of Brentwood, TN passed away August 14, 2020.

He was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Michael & Verna Smalley. John was a 1967 graduate of Boyle High School in Pittsburgh, PA. He received his BA from John Carrol University in Cleveland, OH and later received his Master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College of Virginia in Richmond.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Smalley. John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joyce Smalley of Brentwood, TN; sons, Matt (Kristen) Smalley of Spring Hill, TN and Nate Smalley of Los Angeles, CA; granddaughter, Brianna Smalley of Spring Hill, TN; nieces, Michelle (Steve) Von Berckefeldt of Fremont, CA, Michelle (Frank) Kingerski of North Huntingdon, PA and Melissa (Bob) Montgomery; nephew, Michael Smalley of West Mifflin, PA.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. A private memorial will be held at a later date. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com