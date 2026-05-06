Mr. John Allen Anderson, age 83, of Spring Hill, TN died Monday, May 4, 2026. Born in Williamson County, TN. Mr. Anderson was a son of the late Bonnie Anderson and Essie Maude Hartley Geasley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Shearie-Le Anderson; 3 brothers, Wade Anderson, Willie B. Anderson and Albert Anderson.

Mr. John was a retired repairman with the Williamson County Highway Department. He enjoyed working on small engines when he had the time and enjoyed gardening and hunting, especially rabbits.

Survived by a daughter, Jamie Anderson of Columbia, TN; a sister, Mary Ruth Osborne of Leipers Fork, TN; a brother, David Anderson of Thompsons Station, TN; 3 grand children, 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be 12pm – 2pm, Friday, May 8, 2026 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will follow at 2pm. Burial will be at the Cross Keys/Hartley Cemetery.

For those who wish, donations may be made for the funeral expenses of Mr. John.

Lawrence Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 203 S. Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN in charge of arrangements. (931) 364-2233.

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.