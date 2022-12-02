OBITUARY: John Albert Henry Sr.

John Albert Henry, Sr. of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, he was 73 years old.

Native of Williamson County, TN where his ancestors were among the founders and settlers of Williamson County.

He was a former co-owner and Vice President of Henry Drilling and Pump Company, Inc. The family business was instrumental in providing water wells for the growth of Williamson County.

Preceded in death by parents, Woodrow Mack and Ellen Austin Henry and brother, Woodrow Mack Henry, Jr.

Survived by: wife of 57 years, Velma Davis Henry; son, Johnny A., Jr. (Jennifer) Henry; daughter, Jeannie Henry (Jack) Casner; brother, Michael (Gracy) Henry; grandchildren, Jefferson Woodrow Henry and Brendan Jackson Casner.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Austin Henry, Brian Henry, Troy Henry, Jeff Henry, Brendan Casner, Jason Spitzley, Daniel O’Field and Jack Casner. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Henry, Jimmy King, John W. “Willie” Poynter and Freddie Lancaster.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Visitation will be 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

