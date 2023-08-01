OBITUARY: John Aaron Rutledge Jr.

John Aaron Rutledge, Jr. was born to John Aaron Rutledge, Sr. and Doris Tucker Rutledge on April 30, 1951.

On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after a long fight to recover from two open heart surgeries, John passed surrounded by his family and listening to one of his favorite hymns: “No Tears in Heaven.”

Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Teresa Rutledge; his sisters Ann Womack, Gail Cheatham, Carol Dotson; his four children and their spouses, Jason Rutledge (April), Terri Hibbs (Kevin), Stephen Rutledge (Nikki), William Rutledge (Sarah); seven grandchildren with one more on the way, dear friends Vicki DeLosh, Leanne Stubblefield, Dean Carr, Lori Locke, Earl Kincaid, and his whole Chick-fil-A coffee crew.

Involved in boy scouts from an early age, John fine-tuned his resourcefulness and developed his can-do attitude, and eventually earned the highest rank of Eagle Scout. He did his best to truly emulate all the traits of the scout law. John spent many years as a scout troop leader and founded the Trail Life troop at Concord Road, Church of Christ.

Family camping adventures always included a delicious breakfast. He made the best mountain man breakfasts and was an expert at using a cast iron Dutch oven in a campfire.

His love of the culinary was also used in service to his congregation, Concord Road Church of Christ, where he served as Deacon of the Kitchen. Coordinating meals was a special passion, especially if singing hymns was involved. You could often see him and the kitchen crew before and after meals bustling around and cracking each other up.

His hard work, personality, and love of building relationships made him a successful agent with State Farm Insurance. His career spanned 45 years and his insureds became more than clients – they were friends.

John was a man of God with an amazing, God-honoring heart. He cared for, loved, and served so many with fervor, fun, and joy. While his family and friends will miss him dearly, they rejoice that he is fully healed and are thankful for the opportunity of knowing and being loved by such a man of integrity.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Concord Road Church of Christ. Burial to follow the service at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Monday at the church and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be made in John’s memory to Trail Life Troop TN-747 via the link below or notated for Troop TN-747 on a check to Concord Rd Church of Christ, Brentwood, TN. https://my.cheddarup.com/c/tn747donation?cart=5f279dca-8619-4528-94e0-a6327dd8a076%21%2158832811

