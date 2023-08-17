OBITUARY: John A. ‘Johnny’ McArthur, Sr.

Johnny McArthur, Sr. – Age 81 of Brentwood, TN. August 15, 2023, home in Brentwood, Tennessee. He was born February 22, 1942, in Nashville, Tennessee, son of Stanley H. McArthur and Mary L. Strasser McArthur.

Johnny graduated from Antioch High School, class of 1960. He is survived by loving wife of 62 years, Norma Davidson McArthur. He retired after 37 years at CSX as a locomotive engineer. An extremely talented athlete, he enjoyed playing sports his entire life, second only to spending time with his large family. Johnny was known for always treating everyone with much kindness and respect.

Johnny is predeceased by his parents, brothers, Stanley H. McArthur, Jr., Douglas McArthur; and sister-in-law, Peggy McArthur. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Kim DeVault (Cody) of Eagleville, Lori Zanussi (Steve) of Smyrna, John McArthur, Jr. (Kim) of Cornersville, Tommy McArthur (Mandy) of Nolensville; 10 grandchildren: Ashley (Jason) Peery, Cody (Brittni) DeVault, Drew (Kim) Robertson, Rachel Robertson, Allyson Edde, Allie (Garrett) Gross, Sara (Cameron) Cross, J. D. Robertson, Collin McArthur and Jared McArthur 11 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Larry Guin on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (visitation 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Grandsons and nephews will serve as Pallbearers.

More Obituaries