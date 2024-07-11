OBITUARY: Joela Mueller

Joela Mueller, 83, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2024.

Joela was born on April 2, 1941, in Saginaw, Michigan to Edwin and Loretta Powers.

She graduated from Arthur Hill High and then Michigan State. She married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Mueller in 1963. They later moved to Seattle, Washington then Sacramento, California. Joela lived in Sacramento for 35 years where she individually owned a successful pharmacy, Landpark Pharmacy, for 17 years. For the past two years, Joela has resided in Franklin, Tennessee.

Joela is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Loretta Powers; husband, William Mueller; grandson, Elliott Cram.

Joela is survived by her children Kristin (Mike) Anthony and Heather (David Gow) Mueller; sister Dorothy (Dick) Grace; grandchildren Jordan (Emma Grace Thrasher) Cram, Ashley (Nick) Cockerham, Jenna (Evan) Kersten, and Gage (Aly) Anthony; great-grandchild Parker Cockerham.

The family of Joela Mueller would like to extend sincere gratitude to the many people who have supported her and her family with compassion and respect through these past couple of years. Namely, Somerby Franklin, Preferred Care at Home, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and Alive Hospice. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email