Joel Edward Jordan Jr., age 87, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2026.

Joel was born on February 10, 1938, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Joel Edward Jordan Sr. and Adolpha Geisberg Jordan. He lived a full and vibrant life marked by faith, learning, travel, and a deep love of family, sports, and the outdoors.

A devoted member of Mother Teresa Catholic Church, Joel faithfully served his parish as a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Eucharistic Minister, and a First Impressionist, always welcoming others with warmth and kindness. His faith was central to his life and guided his service to both church and community.

Joel was a lifelong learner who valued his spirituality and education greatly. As a child he attended an all-boys catholic military school, Marist College in Atlanta, GA. While in high school, Joel was called to enter seminary at St. Mary’s Manor in Penndel, PA. He attended The Catholic University of America for his undergraduate studies and later earned his Juris Doctorate from the Nashville School of Law. Joel went on to practice law in Nashville for more than 50 years. His faith, intellect, curiosity, and thoughtful nature were evident to all who knew him.

An avid sports fan, Joel especially enjoyed Vanderbilt athletics, the Atlanta Braves, and the Tennessee Titans. He also loved golfing and boating and found great joy in traveling, rarely missing an opportunity to explore new places. Among his favorite destinations was the beach, where he felt most at peace.

Joel will be remembered for his welcoming spirit, love of conversation, dedication to his faith, love of his grandchildren, and enthusiasm for life’s adventures.

Those left to cherish Joel’s memory are his loving wife of 39 years, Janet Jordan; sons, Joel Jordan III and Anthony Jordan-Brown (Ginette); daughters, Angela Jordan Hunter (Rick), Chris Jordan Williams (her two children), and Janelle Jordan Barker (Jim); grandchildren, Hope Barker (Andrew), Jordan Pierce (Keith), Andrew Adams (Amber), Christopher Adams (Reyna), Bella Brown, Langston Brown and Eva Marie Hunter; great grandchildren; Mikah, Evelyn, Maiha, Cooper, Livvi, and Baby Girl Ellie coming June 2026.

A private family Mass will be held according to Joel’s wishes.

A Celebration of Life to honor Joel with friends will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mother Teresa Catholic Church Capital Campaign.

The care of Joel Edward Jordan Jr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

