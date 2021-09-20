OBITUARY: Joel Darren Barker

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Joel Darren Barker

Joel Darren Barker age 52, lifelong resident of the Burwood Community passed away September 18, 2021 at his home on Barker Road.

Joel loved the outdoors, NASCAR, riding motorcycles, jet skiing and snowboarding. He is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Sue “Baby Sue” Hagewood Barker; parents, Jack and Norma Barker and sister, Jenny Lynn Barker. Joel is survived by his loving daughter, Jessica Barker; brother, Jackie Barker; many loving nieces and nephews; life-long friends, Kenny Heithcock, Shannon Heitchcock, Greg Caldwell, Bill Stevens, Jeremy Nichols, Brent Bennett, Timmy Barker, Juni Irvin and Kerry Stofel.

A memorial service will be held 6:00PM Thursday, September 23, 2021 with visitation two hours prior at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joel Barker Memorial Fund. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1632088520137581

