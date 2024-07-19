OBITUARY: Joel Allan Mickaylo

Joel Allan Mickaylo, age 85 of Franklin, TN passed away July 13, 2024.

He was born in Carteret, NJ to the late Joseph and Mary Mickaylo.

He was raised in Matawan, NJ and spent most of his life in New Jersey. He went to West Virginia University where he played football after high school. He enjoyed being active and participating in marathons, triathlons, playing golf, and tending to his garden.

Joel met his wife Carol of 58 ½ years, on their first date he saved her life and the rest is history. Joel has also lived in Florida and has lived in Franklin, TN for the last 20 years.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Mickayl.

Joel is survived by his wife Carol Pirtz Mickaylo; daughters Joelle Mickaylo (William) Polisky of Franklin, TN and Jennifer Mickaylo (Louis) Passannante of Georgetown, DE; sister Marilyn Koller; grandchildren Zachary, Mickayla, and Aliya Polisky, Vincent (Britteny), Danielle (Michael), and Nicholas Passannante; great-grandchildren Iliana Passannante, Michael Legg, Kane and Damien Passannante; sister in law Peg Mickayl; five nephews and one niece.

A graveside inurnment will take place at 1 PM on Sunday, June 28, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

 

