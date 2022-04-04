OBITUARY: Joe William Bennett

Mr. Joe William Bennett of Fairview, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, he was 87 years old.

A native of Williamson County, TN, Joe was a farmer and a sharecropper.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Susie M. Bennett.

Survived by brother, Terry (Faye) Bennett; nephews, Mike and Keith Bennett and numerous cousins.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Ronnie Johnson will officiate. The burial will be in Poteete Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1648950425176256

