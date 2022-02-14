OBITUARY: Joe Sidney Lancaster

Joe Sidney Lancaster

Born – November 5, 1927

Died – February 10, 2022

Joe was born in Sumner County, TN. He lived his adult life in Franklin, TN where he operated Lancaster’s Paint and Body Shop on Liberty Pike as well as taught paint and body shop techniques to students at the Williamson County Vocational School. Joe served his country in the Army and was stationed in Japan in 1946. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Emma Lee Wray Lancaster, daughter Betty Jo (Roy) Holt, 4 grandchildren, Robyn (Chad) Arnold, Clint (Deborah) Holt, Sue (Carl) Wallace, and Ryan (Leighanne) Lancaster; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death is his son, Thomas Lee Lancaster, and parents, William Tom Lancaster and Sallie Pharris Lancaster, along with 6 brothers and 1 sister.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 from 12-1 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Funeral Home with funeral services beginning at 1 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME: (615) 794-2289