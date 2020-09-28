OBITUARY: Joe Marvin Chapman

Joe Marvin Chapman, age 91 passed-away at his home in Franklin, Tennessee on September 24, 2020. He was born August 31,1929 in Gainesboro, TN to Henry Clay and Ela Graham Chapman.

He was educated in the Jackson County Schools. He graduated from Tennessee Tech in 1954. He served as First Lieutenant in the Army Signal Corp during the Korean War. His most talked about experience was being stationed in Nevada and testing the atomic bomb. After discharge, he worked for the Soil Conservation Service in Gainesboro before moving to Nashville. He graduated from the Nashville School of law in 1966. Afterwards he spent his career in the insurance business.

He was married to Carol Cherry Chapman for 55 years. Most of their married life they lived in Franklin where they raised their three children. He was a member of the Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ. One of his favorite things to do was to go work on his farm on Roaring River in Jackson County. The place was the Chapman home place for over one hundred years. His utmost pleasure was watching his children and grandchildren play sports in school and in the community.

He liked music, especially country. When he was in high school, he, his brother and some friends had a bluegrass band. He played the fiddle. They played at cake walks, school and family functions and parties. They gave the band up when they went to college because country and bluegrass music wasn’t popular then. He was a kind, loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded by son, Joseph (Joey) Chapman, brother, Sherrill Chapman and sister, Carolyn Butler. He is survived by his wife devoted wife Carol Cherry Chapman; daughter, Amy Wright and husband Robert of Austin, TX, son Jeff Chapman, grandchildren Mason and Hunter Wright, sister, Marilyn Taylor and husband, Larry of Smyma, TN. Nieces and Nephews: Jeanette Butler. Marcia Reel, Lee Butler, Gray, Leslie, Kathy and Annie Chapman, Jennie Taylor, Cherry Ramsey and John Cason.

A funeral service will be conducted 11:00AM Monday, September 28, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Andy Baker officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00PM Sunday, September 27, 2020 and one hour prior to the service Monday at Williamson Memorial. Burial will be 2:30PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Chapman Family Cemetery, Gainesboro, TN, Johnny Fox officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disaster Relief Fund. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com