Joe Lewis Montgomery, Sr. age 91 of Brentwood, TN passed away early in the evening of March 25th surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born in Parsons, TN and was a 1953 Parsons High School graduate. He was a Korean War-era U.S. Army veteran and attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and Martin. He worked many decades as an insurance executive.

He was a long-time member of the Brentwood Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Anna Lee (Renfroe) Montgomery; parents William Lewis Montgomery and Alma (Moore) Montgomery; sister Valera Milam; brothers R.C. and Thomas, and daughter Jill Lee Montgomery.

He is survived by his son Joe Jr., daughter-in-law Lisa, and sister Edwina Butler.

He will be dearly missed by his many friends and family.

Visitation for Mr. Montgomery will be held Saturday, April 4, 2026, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at Parsons Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 4, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. in the Parsons Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow in the New Prospect Cemetery.

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This obituary was published by Parsons Mortuary.

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