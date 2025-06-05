OBITUARY: Joe Leonard Denton

Joe Leonard Denton was called home to the Lord on June 3, 2025. Joe was born in Williamson County in 1933 and grew up in the Boston community. He attended and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1951.

That same year he began working at the Review-Appeal newspaper on Main Street in Franklin. Initially, Joe worked as a typesetter but eventually contributed graphic artwork for both commercial ads as well as editorial cartoons.

In 1960 Joe began work at Dixie Electrotype in Nashville beginning in the printing plate department and eventually rose to become a manager in the art department. He was in the employ of Dixie for almost 40 years.

During the 1960s and 1970s he also maintained a flourishing commercial sign and lettering business producing a great number of signs for many businesses throughout Williamson County.

Joe married Monie M. McRae on June 23rd, 1973. Given their shared love of the sports, this was a NASCAR and NFL marriage made in heaven.

Joe was preceded in death by father A.C. ‘Jack” Denton and mother Bessie Hargrove Denton, brother Gary (Estelle King) Denton and sisters Hazel (JC ‘Toby’ Green) Denton and Rosalie (Donley Mealer) Denton.

He is survived by wife of 52 years Monie Denton. Also surviving is one son, Steve Denton (from prior marriage) and daughter-in-law Leah Denton and one grandson Alexander Denton, all of Atlanta, GA.

Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Friday, June 6, 2025 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Friends and Family will serve as pallbearers.

