OBITUARY: Joe Howard Lillard

Joe Howard Lillard age 83, of Franklin, TN passed away September, 4, 2021.
Joe retired from Colonial Baking Co after 42 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Bernice Lillard and sister, Mary Alice Lillard.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary King Lillard; son, Joe Howard Lillard, Jr; daughter, Nelda (Brad) Gandy; grandchild, Bradley (Rebecca) Gandy, Jr; brothers, Dr. Dorris A. (Huda) Lillard and Bill (Adene) Lillard and sister, Juanita (J.B.) Wauford; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Raymond Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Bradley Gandy, Chris Pitts, Kenny Scott, Keith King and Leon Waller will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caris Hospice or Williamson County Animal Shelter. Visitation will be held 5-7:00PM Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
