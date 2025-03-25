OBITUARY: Joe Henry Johnson

Joe Henry Johnson, a cherished member of his community and beloved family man, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2025, in the Bethesda Community, surrounded by his loving family. Born on October 26, 1929, in Williamson County, TN, Joe lived a life dedicated to hard work and service. He worked as a truck driver for an impressive 50 years, embodying the spirit of perseverance that defined his years on the road.

Joe was a long-time member of the Bethesda United Methodist Church, a community that supported him throughout his life. His faith was an integral part of who he was, and he took great pride in being involved with his church family.

At the graveside service scheduled for March 26, 2025, at Bennett Hollow Cemetery in Thompson’s Station, TN, friends and family will gather to honor his memory. The service will begin at 11:00 AM, led by Bobby Bennett, with pallbearers including Clay Duke, Anthony Zema, Gavin Duke, Garrett Duke, Grant Duke, and Trip Lawson. Honorary pallbearers will be fellow members of the Bethesda United Methodist Church.

Joe is survived by his son Larry (Belinda) Johnson and his daughter Linda Johnson Brown, as well as seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren who will carry on his legacy of love and dedication. He was preceded in death by his father, Edd Johnson; his mother, Nancy Poteete Johnson; his beloved wife of 59 years, Nellie May Johnson; his son Eric Wade Johnson; and his siblings Dan Johnson, Robert Johnson, Elizabeth Garner, and Odell Andrews.

Joe Henry Johnson will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to family, his deep faith, and his remarkable work ethic. His life touched many, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.