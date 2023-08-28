OBITUARY: Joe Edward Moore

Joe Edward Moore, age 74, of Brentwood, Tennessee finished his race on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Joe, a member of Judson Baptist Church, was born on February 26, 1949 in Nashville, TN.

After Joe graduated from Marshall County High School in 1967, he went on to a successful 52-year career in cosmetology.

Joe met Patricia Harris in 1972 and they were wed on July 12, 1975. Joe and Pat went on to have a son, Lee.

In 2022, Joe retired to spend more time gardening, painting, and enjoying family. At the time of his passing, he was only a few hours shy of becoming a Certified Master Gardener.

Joe was preceded in death by mother, Mary (Hightower) Moore; foster parents, Claude Sr & Louise Lee; and brothers, Jesse Moore and Claude Lee Jr.

He is survived by wife, Pat Moore; son, Lee (Amanda) Moore; granddaughters, Emily and Audrey Moore; brother, Ed Moore; sister, Diana (Bill) Barrett; and many loved nieces and nephews.

When asked how he wanted to be remembered, Joe stated “[My wish is] that everyone I know understand or accept Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and savior. The most fulfilling moments in my life were seeing my family trust and accept Him as their savior.”

Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Judson Baptist Church. A private family burial will be held in Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that you consider donating to Judson Baptist Church (https://judsonbaptist.com/quick-links/give-online) and/or American Cancer Society (https://donate.cancer.org).

