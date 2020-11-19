OBITUARY: Joe Edward McMillen

Joe Edward McMillen, age 78 of Chapel Hill, TN passed away November 17, 2020 at his home.

Born in Franklin, TN to the late Fred & Myrtle McMillen. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Preceded in death by his brothers, Fred McMillen, Jr. and Billy “Bubba” McMillen.

Survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy McMillen of Chapel Hill, TN; son, Dustin (Melissa) McMillen of Bowling Green, KY; daughters, Jody (Clayton) Watkins of College Grove, TN and Mason Boone of Chapel Hill, TN; sister, Diane Mangrum of Lewisburg, TN; brother, Jim Mangrum of Thompsons Station, TN; grandchildren, Madison (Ryan) Young, Jack McMillen, Reese McMillen, Logan Boone, Danielle Watkins & Elijah Watkins.

A memorial gathering will be held 11:00AM – 1:30PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Mel Kiekhafer, Shac Herbert, Reese McMillen, Jack McMillen, Logan Boone, Elijah Watkins, Kurt Jeter, Matt Jeter, Ben Jeter, Bob Burris, Larry Eley, Gary Sanders, Jim Wright and Hazen Noland.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Grove Hill Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com