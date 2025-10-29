OBITUARY: Joe Edward Dowell

Joe Edward Dowell, age 73, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on October 26, 2025. He was born in Nashville to the late Eva Augustus Batey and Virgil Dowell.

Joe was known for his love of music and had a special passion for singing karaoke. He also enjoyed gardening, dancing, and watching westerns. Joe was the kind of man who would give you the shirt off his back; generous, kindhearted, and always had a smile. He was like a father figure to his niece and nephews, offering them love, guidance, and steady support throughout their lives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Odessa Spears and Izella King; brother-in-law, Robert Douglas “Doug” Spears; and nephew, John Paul Harris.

Those left to cherish Joe’s memory are his niece, Amanda Brooke Wesson (Jeffrey), and nephews, Ken King and Chris Harris.

The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 3, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

The care of Joe Edward Dowell and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.