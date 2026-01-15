OBITUARY: Jodi Eulene Patterson

Jodi Eulene Patterson, 90 years old, of Ooltewah, Tennessee, passed away on January 7, 2026, in Franklin Tennessee.

Jodi Eulene was born in Gravette Arkansas to John Thomas Owens and Velma Grace Caster on February 27, 1935. She graduated from high school at Highland SDA Academy in Portland Tennessee. She spent two years attending college in Lincoln, Nebraska. Eulene Owens married LeRoy Earl Borton in September of 1954, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Wichita Kansas.

Jodi Eulene had many interests and abilities. She enjoyed painting and graphic design. However, her consistent passion was for music. Growing up she had voice lessons. She sang in trios and choirs. She sang solos in high school, college, camp meetings and the churches she and her family attended through the years. In Paris Texas she sang solos in ‘Handel’s Messiah’, ‘Mendelssohn’s Elijah’ and sang hymns at Leverett & Steele Funeral Home for those families who didn’t have their own music.

In her 30s, she started composing music and called them Songs of Experience. “Thank God for Mountains”, “My God is a Real God” and “He Slows His Pace”, just to name a few. Composing fed her soul. Later in life she started putting scriptures to music. She created choirs called “The Sowers” and the “Young Sowers” who traveled and sang scripture music in churches. When Parkinson’s and aphasia took away her ability to put music down on paper and to sing, she was devastated.

The last three years of her life were very sad for her as her body stopped working as she desired it to, and her brain played tricks on her. However, she always was willing to share with her caregivers the music she had on CD. Her music will live on beyond her and continue to bless those who choose to listen.

She was preceded in death by LeRoy Borton, Melvin Dodson and David Patterson. By her parents John & Velma Owens, her sisters, Fern Owens Lee, Bette Mae Owens Parris and Johnnie Sue Owens Bartel Lorren.

Jodi Eulene is survived by two daughters Loni Borton Batiste, Linda Borton McCabe and a son, John Roy Borton. She has 4 grandsons and 5 great-grandchildren.

She will be resting at the Nashville National Cemetery next to her 2nd husband, Melvin Dodson.

Memorials may be given to International Children’s Care, 2711 NE 134th Way, Vancouver, Washington 98686. Web site: https://forhiskids.org

The family of Jodi Eulene Patterson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Morning Point of Franklin TN and Morning Point of East Hamilton in Ooltewah TN for their superb care and love the past 8 years. We would also like to thank Heart N’ Soul Hospice of Franklin TN for the peace and comfort they provided.