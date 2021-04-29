OBITUARY: Joannie Faye Smith

Joannie Faye (Henderlight, Hutchins) Smith, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother better known as “Grams” to her family, passed away on April 28, 2021, at the age of 85 due to complications from a lingering illness. Born on February 28, 1936 to Raymond and Josephine Henderlight, Joannie was the fourth of six sisters. She grew up in Knoxville, TN and attended Carter High School. Joannie moved to Nashville in 1974 with her beloved husband Dan where they lived for two years prior to settling in Franklin. Joannie worked for and retired from Franklin Web Printing Co. She is preceded in death by her husband Dan, her sisters Ann Parker Smith, Wanda Lee, Barbara Kooch, Judy Fields and great grandson Knox Tyler Sims.

Survivors include daughter Rebecca Guy and husband Gary of Chattanooga, and son Gary Hutchins and his wife Sharon of Gainesville, Ga. Additional survivors include a sister, Linda Florentine of Panama City, FL. Grandchildren include Trey Burdette, his wife Mia, Travis Burdette, as well as Corey Hutchins and wife Ali, formerly of Chattanooga, TN. Callie Sims and husband Ty Sims of Gainesville, GA. Great-grandchildren include Baleigh Marie Sims, Tarek Burdette, Lila Grace Burdette, Reema Burdette, Glenn Parrish (GP) Burdette, Kenley Daniel Sims and Baker Knox Sims.

Special gratitude to Floyd Maxwell and Diane Maxwell for their devotion and care over the years.

Joannie’s love and infectious spirit will be missed by all. God has received a special angel and Dan has finally reunited with his ‘Little Punkin’.

Graveside services will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Bridges Domestic Violence Center in Franklin, TN.