OBITUARY: Joanne Marie Parkinson

JOANNE PARKINSON, 75 of Brentwood, TN passed away on December 26, 2021 in Franklin, TN.

Joanne was born in Philadelphia, PA to Albert and Marie Parkinson on 02/05/1946. Joanne enjoyed golfing and bowling.

She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Marie Parkinson and brother Thomas. She is survived by brother Robert Sr. (Gail) and sister Linda, nephew Robert Jr. and niece Michele (Greg) and their 4 children.

Family will receive friends for a celebration of Joanne’s life on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 11-1pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Joanne would like donations to be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital in her name. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Williamson Medical Center for the care they showed Joanne.