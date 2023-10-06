OBITUARY: Joanne ‘Jo’ Lee (Jungkind) Hitchman

On October 2, 2023 Joanne “Jo” Lee (Jungkind) Hitchman, age 79, of College Grove TN, passed away with her family by her side.

Jo was born May 18, 1944 in Weymouth MA to Howard and Lee Jungkind.

She graduated Leonia High School in New Jersey just after receiving the Gold Award from the Girl Scouts in 1962. She swam for the Florida Southern synchronized swim team and then worked at Mercedes-Benz.

Jo never walked into a room she couldn’t resist redecorating. She had a creative soul and expressed it many ways, including starting a design business, Evergreen. She was an avid nature explorer and loved camping, horses, sailing, hiking, and gardening. A good sandy beach and an entertaining book was her favorite way to pass the day (especially when grandkids were nearby gathering sea life for her to identify).

For the past 45 years Jo was deeply involved with Christian Non-Denominational churches along with her husband. She also loved being a naturalist docent at Owls Hill Sanctuary.

Jo is survived by her husband of 57 years, Harry Hitchman; siblings Howard Jungkind, Dale (Jungkind) Everett and Linda (Jungkind) McKernan; daughter, Stacy (Hitchman) Blackwood; and son, Matthew Hitchman. In addition, she will be dearly missed by her six grandchildren as well as her beloved dogs.

Jo’s Celebration of Life open house will be from 1-5 pm on Sunday, November 12th at the Venue at the Lodge, 485 Oak Meadow Drive, Franklin, TN, 37064.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate

Or

Tunnel to Towers Foundation https://t2t.org

