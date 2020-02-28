Joanna Salisbury, 87, formerly of Zephyrhills, FL, died Saturday February 22, 2020 at home in Franklin, TN surrounded by family.

Joanna was born in Rochester, IN to Minnie (Hays) and Wallace Kindig. She graduated from Tarpon Springs (FL) High School in 1950, and served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1954. Joanna studied art at Middle Tennessee State College; she enjoyed designing costumes and clothing, as well as painting and firing ceramic figures and porcelain dolls. Joanna owned and ran Uncle Ned’s BBQ in Crystal Springs, FL for many years.

She is survived by daughter, Teresa Gilmour, son-in-law John Gilmour, granddaughters Melissa and Michelle Gilmour, all of Franklin, TN; granddaughter Maegan Gilmour of Broomfield, CO; brothers Curtis Kindig, of Perry, FL, and Byron Kindig, of Kingsport, TN.

Joanna was preceded in death by her son Daniel Robinson and husband Buddy ‘Ned’ Salisbury.

A memorial service prior to her burial will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL on March 2nd at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation at www.heroes.vfw.org.

