OBITUARY: Joann Rita Trolan Huber

Joann Rita Trolan was born 13 February 1939 the fourth child of Walter J Trolan and Julia Zak Trolan of Bayonne NJ. She moved to Wilton, CT where she grew up, graduated from Staples HS, then went on to St Vincent’s School of Nursing in Bridgeport CT, earning her RN.

Joann was a long time member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Wilton. She met and married Max Josef Huber in May 1963. He died tragically in 1974 and she went on to raise their 3 sons. Working as a baker in the Village Market, she became famous for her delicious cookies. She moved to Madison, CT and worked in hospitality at the Waters Edge Resort.

When son Tom and his wife moved to TN in 1998, she followed, settling in Franklin. Here she worked for Linens N Things until they closed, she retired at that time. When home maintenance became challenging she moved in with son, Mark and his wife Jen, eventually moving to Murfreesboro, TN.

In September of this year she was hospitalized with complications of heart failure. From there she went into hospice care at Somerfield in Brentwood TN where she lived out her remaining days. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Stone Crest Hospital, Somerfield and Gentiva for the excellent care she received.

Joann is survived by her 3 sons, John (Peggy) of Norwalk CT, Mark (Jen) Murfreesboro TN and Thomas (Jennifer) Brentwood TN and 4 beloved grandchildren, Samantha, Kendal, Alexander and Mya.

A Celebration of Life and interment at Bald Hill Cemetery will occur at a later date.