OBITUARY: JoAnn Mitchell

JoAnn Mitchell, age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away December 22, 2025.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Joseph Dunn & Ruth Snow Dunn.

One week after her 16th birthday, she married what would be the love of her life, William “Bill” Mitchell. They were married for over 60 years before his passing in 2014.

Together they raised three children. JoAnn played an intricate part of Bill’s successful career. She was the bookkeeper for his company, his staunch advocate, and a wonderful mother to their children.

During the late 60’s and 70’s she was very involved in the PTO at BGA, many Republican Party campaigns, census taking, and thoroughly enjoyed a good beer after a hard-fought tennis match.

After her children moved out she enjoyed traveling with Bill as his business took them all over the globe. At home she enjoyed building dollhouses, sewing, reading, and most of all her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, William J. Mitchell of Franklin, TN, and John Ross (Abby) Mitchell of Franklin, TN; daughter, Julia Mitchell (James) Peeler of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Cory Mitchell (Dustin) Bambic, William E. Mitchell III, Katherine Mitchell, Emily Peeler (Jerodis) Williams and Allison Peeler (Brady) Brown; great-grandchildren, Jude & Ruby Bambic and Ellie James & Josie Williams.

A private family celebration of JoAnn’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALIVE Hospice, in gratitude for the compassionate care they provided.