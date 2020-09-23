OBITUARY: JoAnn Langley Drake

JoAnn Langley Drake, age 86 of the Rally Hill Community and formerly of Franklin,TN, passed away Monday Sept 21, 2020 at her residence. Born in Maury County to the late Clarence and Elise Yancey Langley. JoAnn was formerly employed at Durango Boot Company and the old Williamson County Hospital. She was of the Presbyterian Faith and she loved the time she spent loving on her Grandchildren, loved her cats, the Grand ole Opry, her flowers, and always ready to go traveling.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Drake, Jr., sister, Betty Collins, brother, Jimmy Langley.

Survivors include her four daughters, Margaret Guice, Jeanie Ling, Faye (David) Caceres, Lynn Dobbs, Fourteen Grandchildren, twenty seven Great Grandchildren, one Great-great Grandson, and three more on the way, sister, Kathy Watkins.

Funeral Services will be conducted 1:00 PM Wednesday Sept 23, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Raymond Johnson officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 4-7pm on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers are David Caceres, Joe Johnson, Jimmy Gilliam, Jim Rhodes, Keith Davis, Kenneth Ling, Rafael Trejo

Memorials may be made to Willowbrook Hospice or the Williamson County Humane Society.