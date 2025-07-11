OBITUARY: Joan Skalski

Joan Merriam Skalski, age 88, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2025, in Columbia, Tennessee, just one day after celebrating her birthday. Born on July 6, 1937, in Schenectady, New York, to the late Louis Myers and Helen Merriam, Joan lived a life marked by intelligence, creativity, and deep compassion for others.

A brilliant and driven woman, Joan pursued higher education with passion, earning her bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont and Albany State University. She dedicated her career to shaping young minds as an English and writing teacher at Monticello Central School in New York, where she inspired generations of students to express themselves and think deeply.

Joan thrived on challenge and exploration. She was a master quilter, creating beautiful, intricate works of art that will be treasured for years to come. Her love of reading was lifelong, and she carried books with her wherever she went. Alongside her beloved husband of 65 years, she embarked on countless camping adventures across the United States in their motorhome, always embracing the joy of new experiences and the beauty of nature.

To know Joan was to witness someone who truly loved life and lived it with intention. Her presence was warm and reassuring, her heart generous, and her time freely given to those in need. She was not only a loving wife and devoted mother, but also a loyal friend and a constant source of encouragement to many.

Joan is survived by her devoted husband, with whom she shared 65 wonderful years of marriage, her two children, Peter (Nichole Hentz) Skalski and Ann (Roger Kunsemueller) Skalski, and her grandchild, Stella. Her legacy of kindness, intellect, and creativity will continue to live on through those she loved.

A celebration of Joan’s life will be held on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. The care of Mrs. Joan Merriam Skalski has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.

In honor of Joan’s memory and her generous spirit, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.