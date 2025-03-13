OBITUARY: Joan Raines Wright McMurry

After a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, we sadly announce the passing of our dear mother, Joan Raines Wright McMurry, age 87, of Brentwood Tennessee, formerly of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, on March 11, 2025. She was born January 3, 1938 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Lawrence L. And Finnie D. (Winders) Raines.

She graduated from Central High School and retired from Keith-Smith Company as Administrative Assistant at the age of 70. She was an active member of Barcelona Road Baptist Church in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas where she also served on the Ladies Auxiliary of the Gideons for the Hot Springs Village Camp.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence L. and Finnie D. Raines; her husband of 33 years, Bennett R. Wright Sr.; and her husband of 13 years, Richard A. McMurry.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Michelle (Terry) Lawrence of Brentwood, Tennessee; grandchildren, Chris (Nicole) Johnson and Jeff (Andrea) Lawrence; great grandchildren, Emma Johnson, Lillian Johnson, Tyler Lawrence and Evie Lawrence.

Loving son, Bennett R. Wright, Jr. of Hot Springs, Arkansas; grandchild, Meghan (Chris) Dixon; great grandchildren, Jodi, Tegan and Bailee Gentry; Zoey and Cam Dixon and great great grandchild, Grey Shaw.

Loving stepdaughter, Diane Faust of Maumelle Arkansas; step granddaughter, Ashley (Christopher) Johnston; step great grandchildren, Grayson and Cohen Johnston of Little Rock.

Loving step grandsons, Thomas L. Carter and John (Christie) Carter; step great grandchildren, Courtney and Jennifer Carter of South Carolina.

Viewing and visitation will be held at Caruth Village Funeral Home in Hot Springs, Arkansas from 5-7 p.m. on March 21, 2025. Celebration of Life service for Joan and Richard, (who passed December 1, 2024) will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 22, 2025, at Barcelona Road Baptist Church in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.