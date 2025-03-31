OBITUARY: Joan Muriel Lewis

Joan Muriel Lewis passed away on March 22, 2025. She was born on August 10, 1935, in Glen Ellyn, Illinois to the late John B. Warren and Katherine Dawrant Warren.

Joan graduated from Red Hook Central School in 1953. She attended Ohio State University where she earned a degree in Oral “Dental” Hygiene in 1956. While at Ohio State, Joan was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.

Joan wed John Joseph “Jack” Lewis on February 15, 1958, and was married for 53 years. Joan worked as a Dental Hygienist in Red Hook, New York for over 20 years. While residing in Red Hook, she was a member and past president of the Friends of Elmendorph and assisted in fundraising efforts to renovate and preserve the historic Elmendorph Inn.

She was an active parishioner of Saint Christopher Catholic Church and sang in the church choir. Joan also served as a volunteer at the Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, New York.

For the past 12 years, Joan resided in Franklin, Tennessee. During this time, Joan volunteered at the United Methodist Church knitting prayer shawls and head warmers for the military.

She was an avid reader and lover of gardening, art, music, history, and theater, enjoying many performances at the Franklin Performing Arts Center, Pull-Tight Players Performing Arts Theater, and historic Franklin Theater. Joan also enjoyed experimenting with new recipes, antiques, antiquing, and travel both domestic and abroad.

She is predeceased by her parents, husband Jack Lewis, and brother John Warren. She is survived by daughter Pamela Lewis of Franklin, Tennessee, daughter Cheryl Robaczynski of Bethany, Connecticut, granddaughter Sara Robaczynski of Woodbridge, Connecticut, and brother Thomas Warren of Orangeburg, New York.