OBITUARY: Joan Marilyn (McMahon) Miniot

Joan Marilyn (McMahon) Miniot passed away on June 3, 2022, in Franklin, TN. Joan was 87 years old and had been living in TN since 2017.

Joan was born June 9, 1934, in Kingsford, MI, to Clayton and Grace (Vaughan) McMahon.

She grew up in Kingsford and graduated from Kingsford High School in 1952. Joan married Joseph (Joe) Miniot in December 1956. The couple started their family while living in Evanston, IL, and raised their sons in Calumet, MI, Hastings, MI, and Fort Madison, IA. In each community Joan became fully engaged, making many friends and serving in a variety of church and women’s groups.

Her favorite hobbies included cooking, flower gardening, home decorating, golf, singing, and travel. She loved meeting and interacting with people of all ages and thoroughly enjoyed entertaining in her home. Joan and Joe moved to Jackson, MS, in 1981, following a job transfer, and quickly grew to love their new community. Joan served as the office manager for auto dealerships in both IA and MS making good use of her exceptional people and business skills.

Following her retirement, she especially enjoyed visiting and traveling with her children and grandchildren. Joan always committed fully to her family and friends while also maintaining her strong will and independent style. Her positive attitude was always apparent.

Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She is survived by: her children Joe (Laura) Miniot of Asheville, NC, Jon (Jonna) Miniot of Franklin, TN; grandchildren Ryan (Kaitlin) Miniot of Boston, MA, Jacquelin (Andrew) Hunt of Spring Hill, TN, Daniel Miniot of Lancaster, CA, and Joe Miniot of Birmingham, AL; sister Gladalee Lindstrom of Kansasville, WI; and loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband Joseph H. Miniot and her parents Clayton and Grace McMahon.

A service will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN, on June 11, 2022. Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a service at 3 p.m. A burial service will be held in Iron Mountain, MI, at 11 am June 20, 2022, at Cemetery Park. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorial donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association or Balsam Street Christian Church of Kingsford, MI.

