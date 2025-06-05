OBITUARY: Joan Marie Fasshauer Atwood

Joan Marie Fasshauer Atwood, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at her home in Spring Hill, Tennessee, on May 31, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, Joan was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen Fasshauer. Their family moved to East Brunswick, New Jersey when she was a toddler and then to Trenton, New Jersey when she was 12. One of three children, Joan embraced life with a generous heart and a joyful spirit.

She built a fulfilling lifelong career at American Cyanamid Company in Princeton, New Jersey, where fate intervened in the most beautiful way—introducing her to her beloved husband, Mark Atwood. Their story began with a dance at a company Christmas party and blossomed into nearly 43 years of love, laughter, and world travels together.

Joan and Mark made a home in Yardley, Pennsylvania for many years before eventually settling in the Nashville area to be closer to family. Joan’s home quickly became the heart of every celebration—holidays, reunions, and spontaneous gatherings. Her warmth, hospitality, and unmistakable laugh created memories that will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

A passionate sports enthusiast, Joan was a proud supporter of all things Philadelphia, with a special fondness for the Philly Phanatic. Her vibrant personality and unwavering loyalty made her the biggest fan in the room, no matter the score.

Joan is survived by her loving husband, Mark Atwood; her children, Jackie (Dave) Pellegrino and Jeff (Annette) Atwood; her cherished grandchildren, Madison, McKenzie, and Macie Atwood, and Ryan (Abbi) and Rachel Pellegrino; her brother, Steve (Helen) Fasshauer; niece, Candace (Jake) Tehnet; nephew, Stephen Fasshauer (Alexandra Wynans); and great-niece and nephew, Elana and Ian Tehnet; her Uncle and Aunt George and Emmaleen Labis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Helen Fasshauer; her beloved brother, Frankie Fasshauer; and her dear daughter, Cheryl Pochyla. Joan will be deeply missed and forever remembered for her kind heart, infectious laughter, and the love she so freely gave.

The family will receive family and friends on Friday, June 6, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Service will commence at 12:00 Noon. To follow, Joan will be laid to rest in the Garden of Serenity at Spring Hill Memorial Park.

The care of Mrs. Joan Atwood and her family has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.