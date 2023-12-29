OBITUARY: Joan Kathleen Coe Coleman

Joan Kathleen Coe Coleman was born in Rockford, Illinois on 4/27/1943 to parents Luther Lee Coe, Master Sergeant in US Army and Ethel Virginia Byram and passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Raised on a Georgia farm, Joan thoroughly enjoyed nature (especially animals) and continued that deeply-held love all her life. She also loved Jesus and appreciated any opportunity to share how the Holy Spirit walked with her through many tough times. There is no doubt the Spirit comforted her during these last days as well.

Joan was very proud of her nursing degree and her connection with patients & families throughout her career as a registered nurse. As she was fond of saying “once a nurse, always a nurse”. Additionally, she was immensely talented as an accomplished seamstress, artist, baker, knitter, & crocheter and enjoyed making items for family and friends. She was also an avid reader, especially appreciating WWII history. As her interest in genealogy deepened, she became even more honored of her Coe name.

Joan was a formidable woman who valued organization and hard work. She used these skills along with a fiery strength and independence to raise her beloved children in Hermitage, Tennessee. She then moved to the Nolensville area where she lived for 15 years.

Preceded in death by her parents and older siblings – Coleen Coe and Luther Coe, Joan is survived by her youngest sister -Cheryl Greeson, children -Tracy McGill, Kelly Long (JT), Jason Coleman (Ashley), grandchildren -Bradley McGill, Brittany Mills (Hink), Cory Long, Evan Long, Sydney Melton (Trevor), Samantha Coleman, & Alex Coleman along with great and great, great grandchildren.

The family deeply appreciates the kind, professional care given by the staff of Aspen Arbor at NHC Cool Springs.

Joan will be honored by her family with a private ceremony. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Nashville Humane Association, nashvillehumane.org OR Alzheimer’s Tennessee, alztennessee.org

