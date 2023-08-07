OBITUARY: Joan Johnson Paschall

Joan Johnson Paschall, age 77, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

She was born in Barnwell County, SC to the late Harry Ronald Johnson and Cornelia Crouch Johnson.

She was a long standing member of Ackerman Chapter #198, Order of The Eastern Star, Williston, SC.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Bettye Scott of New Iberia, LA.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Alex) Ferri of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Jake Paschall Ferri and Benjamin Robert Ferri; brother, Henry Johnson of Baltimore, MD.

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/