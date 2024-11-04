OBITUARY: Joan Ellen Ganio

Joan Ellen Ganio, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Her departure leaves a profound void in the hearts of all who knew her.

Joan was a vibrant soul, known for her creativity and passion for life. She had a remarkable talent for crafting, pouring her heart into every project. Her love for creativity extended to baking wedding cakes that brought joy to countless couples on their special day.

Photography was another of Joan’s cherished pursuits. She had an eye for capturing the beauty in everyday moments, and her scrapbooking reflected her love for storytelling, preserving memories in a way that only she could. Each page was a testament to her creativity and the love she had for her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Gino Ganio; children Jody (Karen) Land, Holly Beth (Ben) Doty, Gino R. (Marcella) Ganio, Matthew Lewis Ganio and Kellie Morgan; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara (Eddie) Madden and Nancy (Martin) Lyles. She is preceded in death by her parents Ellis and Eloise Skeen; sister Frances Allen.

A celebration of Joan’s life will be held at a later date, where family and friends can honor her. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

