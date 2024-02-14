OBITUARY: Joan Barbara Sherman

Joan Barbara Sherman, 86, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, February 8, 2024.

She was born on February 23, 1937, to the late Lucy Zipay.

Joan was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.

She enjoyed the casino and playing bingo, reading, fishing and relaxing at Barren River, and feeding the groundhogs. Joan loved working with ceramics.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sherman; brothers, Ed, Tommy, and Joe; and sister, Rose.

Those left to cherish Joan’s memory are her son, Gary Sherman; daughter, Lisa Pearl; grandchildren, Taylor, Jonathan, Austin, and Summer; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Penelope, and Nealand; sisters, Linda Cherochak (Andy), and Theresa Borgna; several nieces, nephews, friends and family members.

The care of Joan B. Sherman and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/