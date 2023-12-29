OBITUARY: Joan Ann Logan Vick

Joan Ann Logan Vick, age 84, passed away on December 26, 2023.

Born October 21, 1939 to the late Loys and Nina Logan, she grew up in Shelby County, Alabama where she met her late husband, John Sidney Vick. They eloped when she was only 15 years old and shared 62 years together. They made their home and raised two daughters in Montevallo, Alabama.

In 2004, the Vicks built a home in Williamson County to be near their daughters and grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing Sunday dinners and holiday celebrations for her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, and most recently, her great-granddaughter. She loved telling friends how very proud she was of them all.

Joan Vick was a devoted Christian. She instilled in her family that along with following the Lord, family comes first. Joan believed that one’s first responsibility was to care for family, whether it be an ailing parents or a spouse with Alzheimer’s. She had a loving, generous spirit. Joan was a woman of remarkable strength until the end as she battled cancer.

Joan Vick was preceded in death by her parents, Loys and Nina Logan; her husband, Sidney Vick; and her brother, Jack Logan.

She is survived by her daughters, Teresa (John) Osborne and Wanda (Mark) Burchfield; her five grandchildren, Clare (Clay) Osborne Jones, Sarah Osborne, Katie Osborne, Victoria Burchfield, and Daniel Burchfield; and her great-granddaughter, Charlotte Jones.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of ACASA Senior Care, especially, Dena, Gina, Deanna, Crystal, Colby, Madison, and Dawn.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lester’s Chapel in Columbiana, Alabama and Gateway Community Church in Franklin, Tennessee.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, December 29, 2023 at Gateway Community Church, 584 Franklin Rd. Franklin, TN 37069 with visitation two hours prior to the service. Alan Clark will officiate.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Montevallo Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/