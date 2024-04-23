OBITUARY: Jo Anne McMahon Hawkins

Jo Anne McMahon Hawkins passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Franklin, Tennessee in Lilac Trace at Somerby Franklin.

She was born on December 24, 1939, in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Paul D. McMahon and Virginia Inman McMahon.

Jo Anne’s life was a testament of her love and commitment to her family and to her faith in God. On August 2, 1958, she embarked on a journey of love and partnership at the young age of 18 when she married her beloved William Raymond “Bill” Hawkins. Together, they weathered life’s many joys and challenges with unwavering support and devotion to each other for the next 65 years.

A longtime Memphian, Jo Anne and Bill eventually made the heartfelt decision to make Franklin their home in 2008 to be near their children and grandchildren and later great-grandchildren.

Jo Anne was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church, where her faith radiated through her actions and words. Prior to their move, Jo Anne was an active member of Bartlett United Methodist Church in Memphis for many years. She was involved in women’s ministries, bible studies, Sunday School and a share group as well as helped start the beloved Chrismon Tree tradition adding intricately beaded ornaments each year to it. She also loved serving as a children’s leader at Bible Study Fellowship for many years.

Jo Anne’s warmth and generosity extended far beyond the walls of the church. As a devoted mother, she poured her heart into nurturing and guiding her children, leaving an indelible mark on their lives through her love and faith in Jesus. Her involvement in their schools and many activities exemplified her dedication to their education and well-being.

In addition to her roles as a loving wife and mother, Jo Anne was also known for being a wonderful cook and loved hosting family meals and holiday celebrations with Christmas being her favorite. Her talents in the kitchen were matched only by her passion for bridge, a game she enjoyed with zest and laughter alongside Bill and cherished friends.

Jo Anne and Bill shared a love for learning and investment, actively participating in an Investor Club for many years. Their shared interests not only strengthened their relationship but also fostered a sense of camaraderie within their community.

Jo Anne McMahon Hawkins leaves behind a legacy of love for her family, faith in God, and a quiet strength that will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Even as she struggled with dementia in her later years, her smile and laughter never wavered. Her family, friends, staff and caregivers at Lilac Trace always loved when she flashed her smile at them which she did until the very end.

She is survived by her devoted husband, William Raymond “Bill” Hawkins, daughters, Donna Hawkins (Jim) Shapiro, Jennifer Hawkins (Cliff) Duffey; grandchildren, Sara (Ian) Sanders, Chris (Christy) Shapiro, Matt Shapiro, Chase Duffey, Sutton Duffey; and great-grandchildren, Maddox Sanders, Finley Sanders, Oliver Shapiro, and Nathan Shapiro.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, David Lee Hawkins, and her brother, John McMahon.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, April 25th at 12:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday from 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Friday, April 26th at 3:00 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Jo Anne’s honor.

