OBITUARY: Jo Ann Roberts Bowen

Jo Ann Roberts Bowen, age 85 of Brentwood, TN passed away October 7, 2020.

Mrs. Bowen was born in Shelby, NC to the late Maurice Henderson and Evelyn T. Hord Roberts. She was retired accounting clerk with CPS Industries.

Preceded in death by husband William M. “Bill” Bowen. Survived by: son, William Maurice “Reece” (Dee) Bowen; daughter, Debbie (Denny) Hinds; sister, Betty Gamble; grandchildren Andrea (Louis) Keller, Elijah (Christy) Bowen and Zane Bowen; great grandchildren Brynne and Ruby Keller.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Somerfield Health Center and Willowbrook Hospice for their wonderful care.

A Celebration of Life graveside will be conducted at a later date at Double Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery in Shelby, NC. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com