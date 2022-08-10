OBITUARY: Jimmy Wayne Alexander Sr.

Jimmy Wayne Alexander, Sr. passed away peacefully into heaven on Friday, August 5, 2022, he was 81 years old.

He was a passionate and dedicated father, grandfather, friend, and public servant. As a lifelong fan of the Vanderbilt Commodores (and any team playing the University of Tennessee Volunteers), Jimmy owned season tickets to Vanderbilt Basketball for 35-plus years, relentlessly rooting on the Black & Gold with his sons and grandsons.

Jimmy demonstrated a dedication to living an active and healthy lifestyle that inspired others late into his years. He ran his first full marathon (Carmel Marathon) at the age of 75 with the support of the Nolensville Running Club (NRC). In addition to the marathon, he earned countless awards and medals at various races. He also played a vital role in bringing the Rollin’ Nolen 10 Miler to Nolensville. Jimmy’s greatest passion was playing competitive croquet with his family every weekend. Also known as “Black Ball,” Jimmy won the prestigious Alexander Croquet Championship in 2019 and will be awarded the Championship in 2022.

After retiring from the Metro Nashville Planning Commission as a City Planner, Jimmy chose to devote his retirement years to public service. He was elected as Alderman in Nolensville in 2004, serving for six years, then later elected as Mayor of Nolensville, serving the town from 2010 to 2020. Even after his diagnosis, Jimmy quietly underwent treatment without missing a day at Town Hall. In his 16 years of public service to the Town of Nolensville, he never missed a Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting.

Preceding him in death were his wife of 45 years, Norma Garrett Alexander; parents, James and Mary Alice Alexander; brother, Billy; brother, Tom and spouse Debbie Alexander.

Jimmy is survived by sons, Jimmy (Christine), Scott (Kelli), and Jason (Jennifer) Alexander; grandchildren, Ryne (Miranda), Matthew (Lydia), Victoria, Colby, and Carly Alexander; great-grandsons, James and Everett; siblings, Ray (Margaret), Dan (Sue), Sandra (Jerry) Graves, Bo (Linda), Sheila (William) Delk; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; the Green family, including Kathy (Eddie) McGee and Lisa (John) Thompson; grandchildren, Ben (Jenny), Matt (Rebecca), Katherine and Emily; great-grandchildren, Dansby and Rylee; and his best girl, Janice Green, who for the past 12 years lovingly and tenderly cared for him.

If you want to remember Jimmy best, get together with friends and family, and enjoy a competitive game of croquet or Rook while sporting your favorite Vandy gear and drinking an ice-cold RC Cola. Most of all, follow his lead and love your community and family well.

Visitation will be at Woodbine Funeral Home – Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road in Nashville, TN on Wednesday, August 10, 3-8:00 PM. Join us for a Celebration of Life at Sunset Hills Baptist Church, 1635 Sunset Road, Brentwood, TN 37027 on Thursday, August 11, at 11:00 AM. The service will also be live-streamed. Following the celebration, Jimmy will be interred at the Nolensville Cemetery in Nolensville, TN.

Pallbearers: Ryne Alexander, Matthew Alexander, Colby Alexander, Ben McGee, Matt Thompson, Brian Snyder. Honorary Pallbearers: Chief Roddy Parker, Jason Patrick, Tommy Dugger, Larry Felts, Dr. John Thompson, Eddie McGee, Dr. William Stebbins, Robert Notestine.

The family greatly appreciates the staff of the Williamson Medical Center and Alive Hospice in Nashville. Their kindness and professionalism were indispensable in a time of worry and sadness.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nolensville Blue Watch @ www.nolensvillebluewatch.org. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit http://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/