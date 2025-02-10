OBITUARY: Jimmy Ray Creel

Jimmy Roy Creel Jr., age 56, of Spring Hill, TN, passed away on February 6, 2025, in Nashville, TN. Jim was born in Hattiesburg, MS, to Jimmy Roy Creel Sr. and Mildred Lambert Creel. He graduated from Moss Point High School in Moss Point, MS. He married Melonie Sharee Creel on November 18, 1995, in Benndale, MS. He received his undergraduate degree Summa Cum Laude from Kaplan University, and his graduate degree from Purdue University. He worked for Verizon Wireless for 23 years, retiring as Director of Network Engineering in 2022. He has worked as Director of Operations for Christ Chapel since October of 2024. He was a veteran of Desert Storm and served in the Army. He received the National Defense Service Medal. He was a part of the Christ Chapel Veterans Group. Jim has been involved in volunteer work at the churches he has attended and served as a board member at Eastridge Church in Issaquah, WA, and at Mountain View Christian Center in Ridgefield, WA.

Jim is preceded in death by his father Jimmy Roy Creel Sr., and father-in-law Maxwell H. Backlin.

Jim is survived by wife Melonie Sharee Creel, sons Luke Jacobson Creel, David Landon Creel, John Daniel Creel, and daughter Annalise Janie Creel, brother Stephen K.(Stephanie) Creel, Mother Mildred L. Creel, Mother-In-Law Yvonne J. Backlin, Brother-In-laws Shane (Tiffany) Backlin, Shannon (Rachel) Backlin and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 1:00-3:00 PM at Christ Chapel, Spring Hill, TN. Funeral service will be held 3:00 PM, following the Visitation, with Pastor Jerimy Kanaday of Christ Chapel officiating.

In lieu of flowers, you may make monetary donations for the sake of his children or to his special grounds project he oversaw at Christ Chapel.

Jim’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Adam Wooley, PA, of Maury Regional ER, the medical staff of Vanderbilt SICU and ER, and the staff and members of Christ Chapel.